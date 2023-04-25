Burn bans lifted in several Central Florida counties. Here's what you need to know

A burn ban in Seminole County has been lifted as of Tuesday, April 25.

The ban had been in effect since March 28 as drought conditions had left the area at high risk for fires.

County officials say recent rainy weather means that risk is much lower.

Other Central Florida counties, including Osceola and Brevard counties have also lifted their burn bans. Orange, Lake and Polk counties' burn bans remain in place.

Under those bans, residents are not allowed to start open fires of any kind, including camp fires, bonfires, and fires to burn trash or other yard waste.