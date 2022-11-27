Environment

-
In 1897, the explorer and amateur scientist Hugh de Laussat Willoughby climbed into a canoe and embarked on a coast-to-coast expedition of the Florida Everglades, a wilderness then nearly as vast as the peninsula itself and as unknown, he wrote, as the “heart of Africa.”
While an original plan was presented in 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now wants to designate approximately 1.2 million acres as critical…
Florida still is seeing an unusually high number of manatee mortalities, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believes its efforts are helping.
There’s more flooding along the St. Johns River, after Tropical Storm Nicole dumped more rain across an already saturated watershed.
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to make landfall later Wednesday in Florida as a rare November hurricane. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with University of Central Florida hurricane expert Kelly Stevens about how unusual a hurricane in November is for Florida.
A new lawsuit is pressing Florida’s top environmental leader to address wastewater problems contributing to an unprecedented manatee die-off in the Indian River Lagoon.
In Seminole County, officials are bracing for more flooding as Subtropical Storm Nicole nears.
Vast majority of power plants, including Stanton, violate federal regulations with toxic coal ash, report saysA new report says that 96% of power plants nationwide -- including Stanton Energy Center in Orlando -- are violating federal regulations aimed at addressing the toxic legacy of coal ash.
Conservation groups are pressing for new protections for the endangered North Atlantic right whale - the whales' birthing territory stretches the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Cape Canaveral.
U.S. disaster response system is no match, as climate change leads to more extreme calamities, report saysAdvocacy groups say the nation’s disaster response system isn’t ready as climate change leads to more extreme calamities.
A new study shows that a component of human urine can help with seagrass restoration.
Misery Wrought by Hurricane Ian Focuses Attention on Climate Records of Florida Candidates for GovernorORLANDO, Fla.—For Janét Buford-Johnson, it was as if all the homes on her street had been turned inside out by Hurricane Ian. “The neighborhood looks like a disaster area,” she said.