Bill making its last stop in the Florida House would mandate the teaching of communism

A bill that would require Florida students to learn about the history of communism is moving quickly through both chambers of the Florida legislature.

It will be heard in its second committee in the Senate on Tuesday, February 20.

HB 1349, would require K-12 students to learn about the history of communism, and set up a communism education task force which would oversee this instruction.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani said she’s frustrated that the state is focusing so obsessively on what’s taught in history classrooms, while overlooking things like literacy.

“Like, I mean, this curriculum is asking us to teach the history of communism to kindergarten students, students who are learning how to read, students who're learning basic shapes and colors," said Eskamani.

Eskamani said she’s also concerned about widespread book bans, and restrictions to teaching Black history in the state.

“We should be helping our kids with learning how to read, helping our kids have a knowledge base that is holistic of history, not picking and choosing what parts of history and what perceptions of history we think are valued over others," said Eskamani.

Supporters of the bill say this is crucial world history.

A companion bill is in its last committee in the Florida House.

Under state law, Florida students are already required to learn about the victims of communism, on an annual Victims of Communism Day.

Here’s what kids would be required to learn if the bill passes:

The history of communism in the United States and domestic communist movements, including their histories and tactics.

Atrocities committed in foreign countries under the guidance of communism.

The philosophy and lineages of communist thought.

The increasing threat of communism in the United States and our allies through the 20th Century, including the events of the Cultural Revolution in the People's Republic of China and other mass killings from communist regimes.

The economic, industrial, and political events that have preceded and anticipated communist revolutions.

The communist policies of Cuba and the spread of communist ideologies throughout Latin America, including the roots of the Communist Party of Cuba and guerilla forces.

Read the full bill here.