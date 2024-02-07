Brevard students rally against book bans, while board removes another book

Dozens of students, parents and teachers spoke out against district-wide book bans at a protest held outside the Brevard County School Board meeting Tuesday, February 6.

Almost thirty books are currently being reviewed after being challenged in the district, including “A Court of Thorns and Roses” at last night's meeting.

Danielle Prieur Almost 30 books are being reviewed in the district.

Outside the meeting, students like Brevard senior Anjani Sharma voiced concerns over the proposed bans. She said book bans are detrimental to student learning.

“I know that in books these authors highlight their own lives but also lives of others that I would never be able to understand unless I read that," said Sharma.

Danielle Prieur Students say diverse books help them understand themselves and the world around them.

Eastern Florida State College junior Rosalina Rodriguez said she’s upset many of the banned books feature LGBTQ+ characters and themes.

“I know definitely for me, I started out reading some books about those kinds of things and that really helped me with who I am," said Rodriguez.

Danielle Prieur Throughout the protest, students could take free banned books.

After the hour-long protest, the students continued to speak out during public comment.

But at the end of the meeting the board still decided to remove the book by a vote of four to one.

Board member Matt Susin expressed his concerns over some of the sex scenes in the book along with the community’s responses to the book bans.

Danielle Prieur A student addresses the Brevard County School board.

“One week we have a group of people that come in and yell at us, that we didn’t ban a book. And then the very next week we have a group of people that say you banned a book. And it’s just this see-saw," said Susin.

However, he said he looks forward to doing the important work of looking at books that have been challenged each meeting.

Below is a list of books being reviewed in the county.



Title and Author of Books for Formal Reconsideration

Damsel by E.K. Arnold- Pending

Forever by J Blume- Pending

Not my Problem by C Smyth- Pending

Red Hood by E Arnold- Pending

This One Summer by M. Tamaki- Pending

Infandous by E Arnold- Pending

The Haters by J Andrews- Pending

The Nowhere Girls by A Reed- Pending

A Court of Silver Flames by S. Maas- Pending

Breathless by J Niven- Pending

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by M. Lo- Pending

The Infinite Moment of Us by L Myracle- Pending

A Court of Thorns and Roses by S. Maas- 1/26/2024, 1:00pm

A Court of Wings and Ruin by S. Maas- Pending

A Court of Frost and Starlight by S. Maas- Pending

Tilt by E. Hopkins- Pending

Tricks by E. Hopkins- Pending

Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez- Pending

Jesus Land by Julia Scheeres- Pending

Beautiful by Amy Reed- Pending

People Kill People by Ellen Hopkins- Pending

Living Dead Girls by Elizabeth Scott- Pending

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky- Pending

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George Johnson- Pending

House of Sky and Breath by Sarah Maas- Pending

Bible Stories for Little Angels by Sarah J. Dodd- Pending

The Action Bible God's Redemptive Story by Sergio Cariello- Pending

Not on Formal List

Allegedly (Jackson)

House of Earth and Blood (Maas)

What Girls are Made Of (Arnold)

