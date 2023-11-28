Feds grant UCF extra $6 mil to expand community wraparound services

The University of Central Florida received a $6 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday.

The school was the only one in the state to receive the money aimed at, “full-service community schools.”

The money can be used to expand access to health services on campus, and support engagement and community partnerships in the Orlando area.

That could look like nutrition assistance, mental health services, early-childhood education, and access to after-school summer learning and enrichment programs.

Studies have shown that students do better in school, have better attendance and are more emotionally present when their whole-body needs are met.

In a statement U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “These new investments support what I’ve heard from parents and families across the country."

"We know that comprehensive, wrap-around approaches—including nutrition assistance; mental health services; early childhood education; and access to high-quality afterschool summer learning, and enrichment programs—all are crucial for accelerating our students’ academic success and their recovery from the pandemic by helping them thrive both inside and outside of school,” said Cardona.

In total, 30 schools and other educational nonprofits across the country received the grants that total $74 million dollars.