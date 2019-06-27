 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Education Desk: Will Changes to Bright Futures Scholarship Affect Underrepresented Groups of Students?

by (WMFE)
Starting with the class of 2021 students will need to get higher SAT scores to qualify for a Bright Futures Scholarship. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Starting with the class of 2021 students will need to get higher SAT scores to qualify for a Bright Futures Scholarship. 

The minimum test score for a full scholarship will increase from 1290 to 1330. 

Republican state senator Kelli Stargel, who introduced the bill, says it was getting too easy to get the scholarships.  

Boys and Girls Club College Coordinator Suzanne Dukes and alumna of the program Irene Dominque about the impact of the changes could have on under-represented students. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Education Desk spoke with Boys and Girls Club College Coordinator Suzanne Dukes and alumna of the program Irene Dominque about the impact the changes could have on under-represented students.

For a full list of scholarships offered through the state, click on the link. 

To listen to the full conversation, click on the clip above.

 


Danielle Prieur

