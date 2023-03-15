© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

March Madness descends on Central Florida this week

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT
SWAC Texas Southern Grambling Basketball
Butch Dill
/
Associated Press
Texas Southern players punch their ticket to March Madness.

March Madness returns to the Central Florida area on March 16 and 18 for the first time in six years.

Fans will be able to watch the first and second rounds of the Division I NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center. Six games will be played in total in Orlando.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he expects tens of thousands of fans to descend on the area and support local businesses.

“Last time we had March Madness was 2017, and we had about 14,000 hotel rooms and about $14 million worth of economic activity," said Dyer. "I would anticipate that we would have a bigger impact than that.”

Dyer said he expects the majority of these fans to be traveling from surrounding Southern states and that local businesses including hotels and restaurants stand to benefit.

“I think especially the downtown area, and probably the I-Drive area will certainly benefit from having all the fans from Charleston," said Dyer. "Not sure we're gonna get a whole lot from San Diego [fans], but certainly we have four or five that are regional teams.”

Furman University, University of Virginia, College of Charleston, San Diego State, Oral Roberts University, Duke University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Tennessee State University will all play games in the City Beautiful.

Tags
Economy Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details