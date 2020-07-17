 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Don’t Leave the House Without One: Mask Mandates Take Effect At Florida Retail Stores Next Week

Photo: Vera Davidova

More than eight retail chains will require facial coverings in their stores in Florida and throughout the United States starting Monday.

At least three more big box stores will be added to this list on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Sam’s Club, Schnuck Markets, Walgreens and Walmart will require their shoppers to wear facial coverings on Monday. 

Kroger, Publix and Home Depot will join them in requiring face masks on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Target announced it will put a similar policy in place beginning on August 1. 

Florida Democrats have called on Governor Ron DeSantis to roll back the state’s reopening and sign a mask mandate into law as cases and deaths continue to rise.

DeSantis has said he prefers a county-by-county approach. More than 20 governors throughout the country have put mask mandates in place in public spaces. 

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases and 128 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Friday.

Here is a list of stores that already require face masks:

  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • H-E-B
  • Menards
  • Panera Bread
  • Starbucks
  • Verizon

Read the CDC’s recommendations about face masks here. 


