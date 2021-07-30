 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Disney Workers, Including Those at Its Orlando Theme Parks, Have 60 Days to Get Vaccinated According to New Company Policy

Disney has announced all employees must be vaccinated in the next two months including those at its Orlando theme parks. 

Disney says all salary and non-union hourly employees at any of its US sites including Walt Disney World Resort in Florida must be vaccinated within the next 60 days.

Any staff member working from home in Orlando must provide a copy of their vaccination card before they can return to their job site.

The company says it’s also in talks with local unions like UNITE HERE to get these workers vaccinated as well, and all new hires will be required to be inoculated before they begin orientation.

In a statement released late Friday night, Disney says, “At the Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority.”

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

The move comes as Florida reported some 15,782 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week.


