 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney Will Update Its Jungle Cruise Ride in 2021: Take a Sneak Peek at Some of the Changes

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Disney is updating the Jungle Cruise ride at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks to address criticisms over its depictions of indigenous people. 

The ride will still tell the story of what happens to the Cruise skipper and his passengers after their journey goes awry with the same humor and wit. 

But the skipper and passengers will be represented by a more diverse cast of Animatronic figures in the attraction itself. 

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

And wildlife, not indigenous people, will cause most of the mischief to the boat and missing sister ships the Mekong Maiden and the Kwango Kate. 

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

In a statement, Imagineering Executive Carmen Smith says it is the company’s responsibility to reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around them. 

This is the second ride Disney will be updating in 2021.

In June, the company announced a new The Princess and the Frog theme for its Splash Mountain ride over similar concerns about cultural sensitivity. 

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP