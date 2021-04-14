Disney Just Took Another Step Toward Making Its Parks The Happiest Place on Earth For Guests, Workers. Hint: It’s Through Inclusion.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Walt Disney World has announced a new focus on inclusion for the company as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Orlando theme parks. The company is highlighting revamped rides and a new dress code for employees.

In order to create magic for everyone, we must include everyone. Our Chairman shares an update on how we’re building a Disney where all are welcome and everyone belongs: https://t.co/sJNjOlMFgv pic.twitter.com/yUGWv3nVLk — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 13, 2021

The four keys of safety, courtesy, show and efficiency have guided Disney’s customer service for more than six decades. Now, a fifth key of inclusion has been added.

The company says guests will experience this new culture of belonging through reimagined Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain rides and an expanded Disney Dreamers Academy.

In a video, Disney says the goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome at the parks.

“Because to create a world where everyone belongs, where each person is treated with respect. We must work together to reimagine tomorrow.”

Workers will also benefit from a dress code that allows for gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and some tattoos.

In the same video, the company says it wants to empower all workers to advocate for equality through allyship.

“The key to unlocking this is working together. Because together we can create cultural transformation and allyship to improve the lives of all our cast members and communities for years to come.”

The company says it also wants to diversify its supply chain and increase diverse representation on its leadership team.