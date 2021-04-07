Disability Rights Florida Worries Effort To Ban Seclusion, Restraints Will Have Opposite Effect

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A decade-long effort to curb the use of seclusion and restraint on kids with disabilities could reach a conclusion this year, but the outcome may be disappointing for disability rights advocates.

Lawmakers are on the verge of banning seclusion practices, but Disability Rights Florida’s Caitlyn Clibbon worries there’s no ban on restraints like handcuffs, zip ties and straightjackets: