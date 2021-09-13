DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals across the state.
DeSantis said Monday that local municipalities potentially face millions of dollars in fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gainesville and Orange County officials say they still are going ahead with the vaccine requirements.
Florida has been a national epicenter for the virus’s spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths in Florida accounting for more than 20% of the virus-related deaths across the country last week.
