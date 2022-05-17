 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Protests Outside Private Residences in Florida

by AP (Associated Press)

Protesters begin gathering at the Orlando townhome of Derek Chauvin. (WMFE file photo/2020)


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who protest in front of private residences in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the measure Monday.

He said it would prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights protesters in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes in Virginia.

The new law will make it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is meant to intentionally harass or disturb someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines up to $500. But protesters may only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement’s orders to disperse.

The new law will take effect Oct. 1.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP