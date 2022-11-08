 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Demings concedes defeat in Florida Senate race shortly after polls close

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.,right, speaks to supporters after she was defeated in her election bid, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings has lost her bid to unseat incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in the US Senate. WMFE’s Danielle Prieur was at Deming’s watch party in Orlando and has this report.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has won his third term in the US Senate by a landslide. 

If elected, Demings would have been the first Black US Senator to represent Florida. The former Orlando police chief outspent and out-fundraised Rubio, but it was not enough to push her to victory. 

Demings told her supporters that they still needed to fight to protect crucial constitutional rights. Like the right to an abortion.

“And I still believe in our ability to change the world for the better. And though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow. Florida, together, we, we, we are going to fight for our democracy and fight for the American dream, because guess what? It still matters.”

That’s why Demings says her next goal is to help re-elect a Democrat to the White House in 2024.

“But nothing ever worth is is ever easy but I came tonight to tell you it’s worth the fight. We did not get the result we wanted tonight. We can never, ever tire.”

Rubio won with more than 56 percent of the vote. 

Follow WMFE’s election night coverage here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP