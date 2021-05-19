 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DCF Launches COVID-19 Relief Program For Housing And Utility Assistance

by Andrea Perdomo (WLRN )

Photo: M.T.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is looking to distribute $800 million dollars in federal aid to help low-income renters pay past-due rent and utility bills.

DCF announced this week that it is accepting applications for an emergency program called “Our Florida.”

The agency’s director calls the program a “safety net” to help families experiencing loss of income or employment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet certain income thresholds.

More information can be found online at ourflorida.com.


