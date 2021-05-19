DCF Launches COVID-19 Relief Program For Housing And Utility Assistance

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is looking to distribute $800 million dollars in federal aid to help low-income renters pay past-due rent and utility bills.

DCF announced this week that it is accepting applications for an emergency program called “Our Florida.”

The agency’s director calls the program a “safety net” to help families experiencing loss of income or employment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet certain income thresholds.

More information can be found online at ourflorida.com.