Daytona Beach City Commissioners Vote Against Permits For Biketoberfest

by (WMFE)

Daytona Beach's Main Street is the epicenter of Bike Week. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Daytona Beach city commissioners know they can’t stop motorcyclists from coming to Biketoberfest but, they won’t be encouraging visitors this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioners voted against issuing permits for vendors. The festival is a huge economic driver for Daytona Beach as it brings thousands of bikers to the city. 

Several business owners spoke out in support of the permits, as for some the event makes up much of their revenue. However, city commissioners were concerned for the safety and health of Daytona Beach residents, resulting in their 6-to-1 vote. 

The decision comes after Ormond Beach voted to approve permits for Biketoberfest.


