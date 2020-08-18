Damage Reported in DeLand After Possible Tornado
The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado that caused hail and flooding in DeLand.
ATTENTION DELAND: If you are looking for family members, the Reunification location is 843 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand
— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020
The agency says residents should avoid the area on their commute home from work due to downed trees and power lines.
Volusia County Sheriff says there is extensive damage in North DeLand around the Pine St. area. Deputies are going door to door checking on people.
They have set up a family reunification center at 843 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand for missing neighbors and relatives.
Remember to never touch or try to move a power line. DeLand was under a tornado and flood warning Tuesday afternoon as early as 4 p.m.
Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand pic.twitter.com/hj1NE7PvjM
— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity