Damage Reported in DeLand After Possible Tornado

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff

The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado that caused hail and flooding in DeLand.

The agency says residents should avoid the area on their commute home from work due to downed trees and power lines.

Volusia County Sheriff says there is extensive damage in North DeLand around the Pine St. area. Deputies are going door to door checking on people.

They have set up a family reunification center at 843 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand for missing neighbors and relatives.

Remember to never touch or try to move a power line. DeLand was under a tornado and flood warning Tuesday afternoon as early as 4 p.m.


