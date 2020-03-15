 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Coronovirus Siphons Money from Florida Teachers, Tax Breaks

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mathieu Turle @nbmat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a state budget heavily influenced by an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

With uncertainty over how the outbreak could affect the state’s economy, lawmakers agreed to add an additional $300 million to the state’s reserves — in case government revenues fall dramatically because of a downturn in the economy.

To free up the money, lawmakers have had to scale back proposals that would boost teacher pay and downsize tax breaks. The budget is the final item of business for Florida lawmakers before adjourning in several days.


