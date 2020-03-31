Coronavirus Latest For 3/31: Schools To Stay Virtual Through April 30th, Orange Hits 300 Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated 8:32 a.m.

Orange County Hits 300 Cases

By Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Orange County now has 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, making it the county with the fourth most cases in Florida.

At last check, there are 5,704 total cases in Florida. According to data from the Florida Department of Health, 715 patients are hospitalized and 71 have died.

There were 637 new cases identified Monday in Florida. There are now 300 total cases in Orange County, ranking it 4th in number of cases in the state behind Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach county. That region of the state has nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

On average in the last two weeks, anywhere from 7 to 13 percent of tests for coronavirus are positive. That percentage has been inching up, with 13 percent positive on Monday.

Updated 8:19 a.m.

Education Department Closes Schools Through April 30

By Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Students in Florida’s public schools won’t be in classrooms anytime soon. The Florida Department of Education has ordered schools be closed until at least April 30th.

The directive comes after President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines to April 30th. Many Florida school districts have taken up distance learning to keep kids engaged academically.

The success of the effort dependents largely on follow through, and whether students have the technology available to make it work. Already there have been concerns regarding distance learning for students with disabilities.

The school year in many counties is slated to be over at the end of May. The Florida Department of Education has previously said it could extend the school year until June 30th but many districts say they’d need help paying for teachers for that time as most teacher contracts are up at the end of the regular school year.

Updated 9 a.m.

Florida Power And Light Seeks Rate Decrease

Associated Press

Florida Power & Light is telling customers the company is seeking a one-time decrease of about 25 percent in power bills as the result of lower fuel rates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email sent Monday, the company noted that approval from the state’s Public Service Commission is needed before the discounted rate would go into effect in May. The company said the typical residential customer would see a reduction of about 25 percent of the regular monthly bill. The plan would vary by rate class.

Regulators are voting today on the proposed decrease.