Coronavirus Latest for 3/28: Miami-Dade’s First Death A Reminder That Younger People Need To Take Precautions

12:30 p.m. update

Miami-Dade’s First Death A Reminder That Younger People Need To Take Precautions

Danile Rivero, WLRN

Both of the government drive-thru testing sites in Miami-Dade County are only available to people 65 and over, who are showing symptoms. But the biggest number of confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County are not senior citizens.

On Friday, the first death in Miami-Dade County was announced. It wasn’t a senior citizen, but Israel Carrera, a 40 year old resident of North Miami. The age group with the most cases in the county is people between the ages of 25 and 34. That’s noticeably lower than the average age for cases in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Miami-Dade County said it couldn’t comment on why only 65 plus people are able to get drive-thru testing. They referred us to the state Department of Health, which didn’t respond to requests for comment. Researchers warn that people under 65 should not feel invincible in the face of the coronavirus, and that everyone from every age group needs to take precautions.

12:10 p.m. update

Orange County Public Library System Takes Storytime Program Online During Closure

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Orange County Public Library system has taken its storytime program for kids online while the library is closed.

Families can tune into storytime on the library YouTube page every Wednesday and Friday.

Youth librarians and volunteers read stories, play with puppets, and practice sign language.

We published a new storytime for parents and children yesterday with Ms. Kristin! Check it out below and subscribe to our channel. We’ll be publishing storytimes on Wednesday and Friday mornings while we’re closed. https://t.co/USMzkqpFXV — OCLS (@oclslibrary) March 28, 2020

All 16 OCLS locations are closed to the public until further notice.

Patrons can still check out e-books, music, videos, and take online classes on the library website.

Florida has 3,763 coroanvirus cases; 53 deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,763 cases, including 3,608 cases in Florida residents.

526 people have been hospitalized, and 54 people have died.

Miami Dade has 1003 cases, the most of any Florida county.

Orange County has the most cases in Central Florida, with 206 cases, including a nine-year-old girl. Forty three people have been hospitalized and four have died.

Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has 33 cases, and Lake County has 35 cases.

Other Central Florida counties:

Osceola–66 cases

Seminole–61 cases

Volusia–44 cases

Polk–34 cases

Brevard–26 cases

Marion–17 cases

Testing is available at the drive through testing site at the Orange County Convention Center. People who are 65 or older and are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher and respiratory symptoms, can get a test.

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement/corrections and medical staff with a valid agency ID do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

The site is limited to 250 tests per day. Click here to see a list of symptoms for coronavirus.

States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation’s outbreak.

Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary.

But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.