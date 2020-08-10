Congressman Soto Hopes Former Vice President Biden Picks Rep. Demings as His Running Mate

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Demings is said to be one of the top contenders for the position.

Congressman Darren Soto said he hopes Rep. Val Demings will be picked as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Soto said he knows that California Sen. Kamala Harris and Obama national security advisor Susan Rice are also in the running.

“I think any of those three amazing African American female leaders would be amazing running mates for the vice president.”

Biden is expected to formally announce his pick for vice president this week.

At the same conference, Soto called President Donald Trump’s executive orders this weekend that extended coronavirus relief and deferred payroll taxes unconstitutional.

He said funds are allocated by the Congress and the real solution is negotiating a bipartisan deal to help Floridians struggling during the pandemic.

The problem, he argued, is there is no time table set out in the orders and they rely on state instead of federal dollars to help fill the gaps.

“Because our states don’t have that money. They’re hoping the federal government will step up so we can keep our firefighters, our cops, our nurses, and our teachers on the job. And so all this does is cause confusion.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on negotiations to resume this week on Capitol Hill in a letter Sunday.

