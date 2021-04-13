Commissioner Fried Warns Floridians About Scams at the Pump

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried held a press conference yesterday in Hialeah to highlight the dangers of gas skimmers and ways to avoid being scammed.

Today, I visited a @RaceTrac in Hialeah to talk gas pump skimmers — these illegal devices can cause $1 million in fraud each. I thank @SenatorAMR for working with @FDACS on SB 430, helping improve consumer safety at the gas pump. Find our top tips for avoiding skimmers here.⬇️ — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) April 12, 2021

Skimmers are devices that are illegally inserted into gas pumps that store a customer’s card information when they pay.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, over $1 million dollars of consumer fraud can happen with just one skimmer.

Fried gave her support to Senate Bill 430.

This bill will provide more security measures to gas stations. This will include taking pumps found with skimmers out of service until a thorough inspection of the pump has been complete.