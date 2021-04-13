 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commissioner Fried Warns Floridians About Scams at the Pump

by Julian Quintana (WLRN)

Photo: Jethro Carullo

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried held a press conference yesterday in Hialeah to highlight the dangers of gas skimmers and ways to avoid being scammed.

Skimmers are devices that are illegally inserted into gas pumps that store a customer’s card information when they pay.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, over $1 million dollars of consumer fraud can happen with just one skimmer.

Fried gave her support to Senate Bill 430.

This bill will provide more security measures to gas stations. This will include taking pumps found with skimmers out of service until a thorough inspection of the pump has been complete.


