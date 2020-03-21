Commissioner Fried Calls For Statewide “Stay-At-Home” Order
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.
She says the order would be similar to ones in California, Illinois and New York.
The order would close all non-essential businesses for “a reasonable timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed.”
Fried says the data show that Florida, the nation’s third-most populous state, is a week behind California, which has experienced a broader spread of the coronavirus.
She acknowledges the economic impact but says that closing some businesses while allowing others to remain open creates confusion and uncertainty.
