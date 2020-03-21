 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commissioner Fried Calls For Statewide “Stay-At-Home” Order

by (WMFE)

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus. 

She says the order would be similar to ones in California, Illinois and New York. 

The order would close all non-essential businesses for “a reasonable timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed.” 

Fried says the data show that Florida, the nation’s third-most populous state, is a week behind California, which has experienced a broader spread of the coronavirus. 

She acknowledges the economic impact but says that closing some businesses while allowing others to remain open creates confusion and uncertainty. 


