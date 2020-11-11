 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


City of Orlando, Orange County Warn Residents To Remain Alert as Eta Could Bring Tornadoes to the Area

by (WMFE)

Photo: Raychel Sanner

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The City of Orlando’s Emergency Manager Manuel Soto says he doesn’t expect significant impacts to public safety or public works from Tropical Storm Eta.

Soto says even with most employees still working from home, he expects the city to be able to sustain and maintain critical operations without a problem. 

He says residents should remain alert to the potential for tornadoes by staying tuned to local media or monitoring FEMA and the Red Cross’ social media accounts. 

“We also recommend people that if they have a weather radio. This is the perfect time to make sure to check that it’s operational. Keep your weather radio up and running. Change the batteries.”

Soto says residents should also make sure their family’s hurricane plan is up to date and that they have a hurricane kit in place. 

“Making sure that you have 72 hours or more of canned food, water, making sure you have your medical supply or specific medications for yourself to be ready to take action at any moment’s notice.”

Orange County says there are no sand bag distribution centers or road closings at this time.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP