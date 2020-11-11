City of Orlando, Orange County Warn Residents To Remain Alert as Eta Could Bring Tornadoes to the Area

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The City of Orlando’s Emergency Manager Manuel Soto says he doesn’t expect significant impacts to public safety or public works from Tropical Storm Eta.

We continue to monitor Eta and remind everyone to be prepared – check your emergency kits, batteries and charge those electronic devices. https://t.co/CoiU2mYrJ7 — City of Orlando Wears a Mask to Save Lives 😷 (@citybeautiful) November 11, 2020

Soto says even with most employees still working from home, he expects the city to be able to sustain and maintain critical operations without a problem.

He says residents should remain alert to the potential for tornadoes by staying tuned to local media or monitoring FEMA and the Red Cross’ social media accounts.

“We also recommend people that if they have a weather radio. This is the perfect time to make sure to check that it’s operational. Keep your weather radio up and running. Change the batteries.”

Soto says residents should also make sure their family’s hurricane plan is up to date and that they have a hurricane kit in place.

“Making sure that you have 72 hours or more of canned food, water, making sure you have your medical supply or specific medications for yourself to be ready to take action at any moment’s notice.”

Orange County says there are no sand bag distribution centers or road closings at this time.

Service will be suspended tomorrow, 11/12, for storm preparations. For service updates please follow us on Facebook/Twitter @RideSunRail, or the SunRail app. For more information, visit https://t.co/lde2WQFQuY. pic.twitter.com/Kbg3Tov0h5 — SunRail (@RideSunRail) November 11, 2020

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.