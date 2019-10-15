 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


City Leaders Warn of Downtown Road Closures Ahead of IMMERSE Festival

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

Community should plan for significant traffic impacts to the downtown area on June 18th. Photo: Paola Chinchilla

City leaders are urging drivers to plan for road closures ahead of this weekend’s 2019 IMMERSE fine arts festival.

The two-day event is expected to attract thousands to Downtown Orlando and city leaders are urging drivers to consider detours and parking availability before their commute.

 The event begins Friday and ends Saturday, with road closures beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. and ending Sunday at 5 a.m.

Orlando Transportation Director Billy Hattaway said the city will monitor traffic conditions throughout the event and will make changes if necessary.

“We’ll be watching the traffic through our camera systems so we’ll be able to make some adjustments but it’s really important for people to plan extra time when coming into downtown,” Hattaway said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. 

Hattaway also encouraged those that work downtown to consider alternative transportation such as Sun Rail, Lynx, and Lymmo and other options such as working from home.

According to a city press release, over 1,000 artists and performers will perform at the event, presenting a variety of music, theater, and acrobatic performances.

IMMERSION will also feature several projection experiences and and interactive installations such as the Architects of Air.

 

IMMERSE is presented by the Creative City Project, an organization that aims to cultivate Orlando’s arts community, make the arts more accessible, and to encourage collaboration among the art genres.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP