CDR Health closes COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy sites in Florida

by Allegra Montesano (WMFE)
Photo: Pixabay


CDR Health will close its three COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy sites in Florida, effective at 5 pm Thursday.

While the group has provided over 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments in the state, CDR Health says a lack of federal funding will force the sites in Apopka, West Palm Beach, and Bonita Springs to close. 

The company says last week it had to pack up its COVID-19 testing sites across the state for the same reason. 

In a statement, CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart says her team has, “worked tirelessly since March 2020 to rapidly adapt to meet these healthcare challenges by combating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in Florida.”

CDR Health’s Tallahassee location will still offer monoclonal antibody therapy and COVID-19 testing through in-network insurance or self-pay.


