Central Florida News


Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jonathan Leonardo


MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. is still losing billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic.

Carnival said Thursday that it lost $2.1 billion in its latest quarter.

The company, which also owns the Princess and Holland America cruise lines, isn’t sure when it can get back to breakeven.

Carnival’s chief financial officer says the costs of restarting operations and the seasonal nature of cruising makes it hard to predict when the company will make a profit.

Carnival hopes to have about half its worldwide fleet sailing by the end of November and perhaps the rest of the fleet by next spring.


