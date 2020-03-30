 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Buyer Beware: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Says There’s Been an Uptick in Scams Since Coronavirus

by (WMFE)
Photo: Fabian Blank @blankerwahnsinn

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" or "WMFE" and you'll be connected.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried warned Floridians today that scams are up across the state as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Fried said the same thing happened after Hurricane Dorian.

Fried said they’ve gotten reports of fraudulent online companies claiming to get stimulus checks sooner and people going door-to-door impersonating cable companies. 

These companies usually ask for money and private information up-front. 

“Nine out of ten times, they’re scamming you. Don’t give out money, don’t give out your personal information, and just be smart.”

Fried says people can use the Check-A-Charity tool on the Florida Department of Agriculture’s website to research non-profits before making a donation. 

She says the website also has a registry of consumer-safe businesses.

“You know make sure that you are going online, you’re checking out the companies, you’re finding out that they are actually valid and that they’re registered with the state or with the federal government.”

People who are scammed by a telemarketer should call 1-800-HELP-F-L-A.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather's stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She's been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ...

