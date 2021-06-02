 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Bringing Mars To Earth

by (WMFE)

WMFE's Brining Mars to Earth, May 22, 2021. Photo: Ryan Ellison/WMFE


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back some of the clearest and most dramatic images of the Martian surface ever. It landed earlier this year, and since then has been beaming back detailed panoramics, up close images, even sound and video of one of our closest celestial neighbors.

We wanted to bring these images to our listeners, so last month we hosted an event at the Dr. Phillip Center for the Performing Arts here in Orlando. It was called “Bringing Mars to Earth” and aimed to show off these great images and videos of the planet — and a look at what scientists hope to uncover when Percy starts beaming back science data.

This week, we’ve got a portion of that event here for you on this show. So join WMFE’s Brendan Byrne and a panel of expert scientists as we bring Mars to Earth.

  • University of Central Florida planetary scientist Addie Dove
  • Seminole State College planetarium director Derek Demeter
  • Integration engineer and science communicator Joan Melendez Misner.

View the images from the event here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP