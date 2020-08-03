Brevard County’s Sea Turtle Preservation Society Warns Beachgoers Not to Touch Turtle Eggs, Nests After Isaias

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida law prohibits touching, possessing or selling sea turtles, their nests and eggs.

STPS is getting lots of calls and messages about exposed nests and eggs as well as hatchlings on the beaches. You can help our volunteers out by sharing this message about sea turtles and storms. #STPS #HurricaneIsaias2020 pic.twitter.com/jARBzjdld8 — STPS (@SeaTurtlePS) August 2, 2020

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society says beachgoers should not move or touch sea turtle nests or eggs exposed by Tropical Storm Isaias.

In a statement posted to their website, STPS says people should also avoid surveying the shore line for hatchlings washed back onto the sand.

“This year’s sea turtle nesting season is already a success, and the storm season will not change that fact. Thousands of nests already have successfully emerged and those hatchlings are now in the ocean,” the statement read.

The nonprofit says returning hatchlings to the ocean can be deadly as they might not have enough energy to swim.

“While it is hard to see the results of erosion, overwash and inundation on sea turtle nests, please know these are natural occurrences that sea turtles are well adapted to overcome,” the statement continued. “The biggest threats to sea turtles are human made ones.”

Call the STPS sea turtle emergency hotline at 321-206-0646 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922 for help with a turtle in need.