2022 Meeting Dates

All meetings will be held via Zoom video conferencing until further notice. For further information, please call the Office of the President at 407.273.2300, x120.

Regular meetings of the WMFE Board of Trustees and its committees are open to the public, although some portions of those meetings may be held in closed executive session.

Pursuant to Section 396(k)(4) of the Communications Act, meetings of the WMFE Board of Trustees and its committees may move into executive session and be closed to the public “to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of [WMFE].”

Open Meeting Policy

Board of Trustees’ meetings

4:30 pm via Zoom video conferencing

For call-in information for open sessions, please send an email to rkaufman@wmfe.org at least one day before the meeting with your written statement or question for the Board.



Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Executive Committee meetings

10 am via Zoom video conferencing

For call-in information for open sessions, please send an email to rkaufman@wmfe.org at least one day before the meeting with your written statement or question for the Committee.



Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Audit & Finance Committee meetings

10 am via Zoom video conferencing

For call-in information for open sessions, please send an email to rkaufman@wmfe.org at least one day before the meeting with your written statement or question for the Committee.



Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Governance Committee Meeting

4 pm via Zoom video conferencing

For call-in information for open sessions, please send an email to rkaufman@wmfe.org at least one day before the meeting with your written statement or question for the Committee.



Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 3:30 p.m. via Zoom

Community Advisory Board

5:30 pm via Zoom video conferencing

If you seek access to this meeting under our open meetings policy, please send an email to rkaufman@wmfe.org at least one day before the meeting with your written statement or question for the CAB.

