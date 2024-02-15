Celebrating Black Leaders in Central Florida

Also, throughout February 2024 you’ll hear Central Florida Black voices on our airwaves sharing how they honor and celebrate Black History in Central Florida and learn about the impactful work of emerging and existing Black leadership in our region.

WMFE’s celebration of Black History Month began as media sponsor of the Orlando Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission whose mission is to strengthen our community by promoting Dr. King's legacy of service, equality, justice, peace, respect and inclusion for all. MLK Commission events began January 7th and run through February with many events free and open to the public. See a full listing of events here.