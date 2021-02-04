Bill Preventing Registered Sex Offenders, Predators From Having Time-Sharing With Minor Child Advances
Legislation making its way through the House would prevent parents registered as a sex offender or predator from being granted time-sharing with their child.
The legislation is sponsored by Daytona Beach Republican Representative Thomas Leek.
“I believe that if you are a convicted sexual predator or a sexual offender of a minor while you are an adult the presumption should be that you are not entitled to custody. Unless the court makes a specific finding that the child would be safe in your custodial care.”
The bill passed its first stop unanimously. Its Senate companion has yet to be heard.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity