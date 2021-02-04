Bill Preventing Registered Sex Offenders, Predators From Having Time-Sharing With Minor Child Advances

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Legislation making its way through the House would prevent parents registered as a sex offender or predator from being granted time-sharing with their child.

The legislation is sponsored by Daytona Beach Republican Representative Thomas Leek.