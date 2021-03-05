 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bike Week Begins In Daytona Beach This Weekend, Despite Virus Concerns

Daytona Beach city officials approved a scaled down Bike Week for 2021. The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of bikers to Daytona Beach March 5 through March 14.

The 80th annual Bike Week begins today in Daytona Beach, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people over the next 10 days.

Last year’s event was canceled at the start because of COVID-19. But Bike Week happened unofficially around parts of Daytona Beach.

This year, city officials approved permits for the event that limit many indoor merchants to 60 percent capacity. Parking has also been reduced to allow for social distancing.

“Please follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidance to ensure everyone’s safety,” city officials wrote in a press release. “Residents and visitors should wear face coverings when indoors and physical distancing is not possible and wash hands often.”

This isn’t the first time a large motorcycle gathering has been in the news since the pandemic started.

A study published in November used DNA testing to link 86 cases – including four hospitalizations and one death – to the massive Sturgis motorcycle gathering in South Dakota. Those cases were in neighboring Minnesota.


