Bethune Cookman University Delays In-Person Classes For Spring 2021

Students at Bethune Cookman University will not be returning to campus right away this semester. BCU will delay in-person classes until February 15.

President Brent Chrite made the announcement in a letter on New Year’s Day saying this action was done in response to the high COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and country.

Classes will begin online January 11th and students will return to campus February 11th through 13th. All students will be tested for coronavirus when they return to BCU.

Also, there will be NO spring break this year. To read more about the school’s reopening plan for Spring 2021, click here.