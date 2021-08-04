At FWC Meeting, Commissioners To Get Update On Manatee Die-Off
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will get an update Wednesday on an unprecedented die-off of manatees.
The commissioners will take up the issue as part of their regularly scheduled meeting in Bonita Springs.
The commissioners meet five times a year to hear staff reports, consider rule changes and conduct other business.
Nearly 900 manatees are dead since January, setting a new record midway through the year. The number is more than double the normal annual average.
The problem predominately is in the Indian River Lagoon, a biologically diverse estuary that has suffered a widespread loss of seagrass, the manatees’ primary food.
The Legislature voted this spring to provide $8 million toward the manatees’ plight. The animal was downlisted in 2017 from endangered to threatened.
The commissioners will consider how to improve the manatee’s habitat and respond to future events.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity