At FWC Meeting, Commissioners To Get Update On Manatee Die-Off

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will get an update Wednesday on an unprecedented die-off of manatees.

The commissioners will take up the issue as part of their regularly scheduled meeting in Bonita Springs.

The commissioners meet five times a year to hear staff reports, consider rule changes and conduct other business.

Nearly 900 manatees are dead since January, setting a new record midway through the year. The number is more than double the normal annual average.

The problem predominately is in the Indian River Lagoon, a biologically diverse estuary that has suffered a widespread loss of seagrass, the manatees’ primary food.

The Legislature voted this spring to provide $8 million toward the manatees’ plight. The animal was downlisted in 2017 from endangered to threatened.

The commissioners will consider how to improve the manatee’s habitat and respond to future events.