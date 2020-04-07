 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Astronaut Mike Massimino’s “Unlikely” Journey To Space

by (WMFE)

Astronaut Mike Massimino looks into the Space Shuttle while on a spacewalk to service the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

While many of us are struggling with the new normal of quarantining and self-isolating, for NASA astronauts — it’s a part of the job. We’ll catch up with retired NASA astronaut Mike Massimino about the importance of quarantining for space travelers, and the lessons he learned while isolated from his family during his two missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

We’ll also talk about his book, “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe” which has now been adapted to a young adult novel, about how he became an astronaut in the first place.

Then, with so many of us staying at home — what can we do to pass the time? Our panel of expert physicists say now’s a great time to do some stargazing. A crash course in backyard astronomy from our expert scientists.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP