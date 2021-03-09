Another Batch Of SpaceX Starlink Satellites Heading Into Orbit
SpaceX is set to launch another 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in an effort to build a global blanket of internet coverage. The tiny internet satellites will join the more than 1,000 currently in orbit.
The launch is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. ET and weather is favorable.
SpaceX is building a massive satellite constellation to provide broadband internet access worldwide.
This next batch of 60 heading to orbit will ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that previously sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into space.
SpaceX plans to land the booster on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, an effort to reuse the rocket and lower the cost of launches.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity