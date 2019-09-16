Air Strikes Could Mean Florida Gas Price Increase
Air strikes on Saudia Arabian oil facilities could mean rising gas prices here in Florida.
After the strikes over the weekend, Saudi Arabia is cutting back about 5 percent of daily crude supplies produced worldwide, leading to potential supply shortages in the fuel market. Saudi Arabia cut back about 5.7 million barrels, and oil prices across the world have soared.
AAA’s Mark Jenkins says the cutback could influence gas prices as early as Tuesday. Crude oil spiked by $8 a barrel Monday.
“That kind of an increase can directly lead to an increase of about 10-25 cents at the pump,” said Jenkins.
On average, Florida drivers are paying $2.40 per gallon. Orlando is one of the least expensive markets at $2.36 per gallon. Floridians may be feeling the impact sooner than later.
“In some markets it may hit all at once; in some it might be more of a gradual increase, but something that drivers will most likely begin to see [is] gas prices rising maybe as early as tomorrow.”
On average, Florida drivers paid $2.40 per gallon. Orlando is one of the least expensive markets at $2.36 per gallon, while some of the most expensive markets include Panama City, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, and Tallahassee.
The state average is 34 cents less than it was one year ago, and the highest daily average price this year was $2.40 per gallon.
According to reporting from NPR, the U.S. said Iran played a key role in the drone strikes, but Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed there was no evidence the attacks came from Yemen, but Iran denies having done it.
Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity