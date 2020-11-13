 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


After Days Of Silence, China Congratulates Biden And Harris

by Mark Katkov (NPR)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2015 at an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. China recognized Biden's election as president Friday.
Image credit: Carolyn Kaster

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

China became one of the last major nations to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential race Friday, offering congratulations to the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at his regular daily briefing. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.”

“At the same time,” he added, “the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.:

NPR’s Emily Feng in Beijing reports the spokesman’s qualification is an apparent nod to the fact President Trump has still not conceded. She notes that still missing is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s personal congratulations to Biden.

“Analysts,” reports Feng, “say China is hesitant to endorse a Biden victory because Trump remains in office for the next two months and could further sanction China if angered.”

Both China and Russia remained silent as many other nations offered congratulations to Biden after his victory was called last Saturday by U.S. news organizations. Russia still has not acknowledged the results of the U.S. presidential race.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP