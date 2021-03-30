AdventHealth Pop-Up Vaccine Site is Booked Up, But Residents Can Still Walk-Up to Two FEMA Sites in Orange County to Get Shots

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Any Floridian 40 years old and up is now eligible to get vaccinated in the Sunshine State. On Monday, this will be expanded to 16 years old and up.

The @AdventHealthCFL COVID-19 vaccination appointments are fully booked. Remember, the Valencia College West Campus FEMA vaccination site is open now for Florida residents 40+. No appointment needed! 👉 Visit https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz for sites and eligibility requirements. pic.twitter.com/b1IDcHofY1 — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 30, 2021

Some 3,500 first dose appointments for residents 40 and up went quickly at the AdventHealth pop-up vaccine site at MCO.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is encouraging residents in the same age group to take advantage of other opportunities at two FEMA sites in the county.

Demings says the Valencia College West site will continue to offer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day.

“We do suggest that you arrive early at that site. Remember that no appointments are required for the FEMA sites.”

Demings says the FEMA vaccine site at the South Trail Branch of the Orange County Library system also expanded its hours from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

And the Valencia College West vaccination site will remain open from 7 am until 7 pm, seven days a week through May 26.

He says free testing will also continue to be available at the Barnett Park site through the end of April except for this Sunday.

“I will say to you that this coming weekend, we will not be offering testing on Easter Sunday.”

Testing is available from 9 am until 5 pm daily at the site.

There are no prerequisites to get tested.