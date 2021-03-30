 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth Pop-Up Vaccine Site is Booked Up, But Residents Can Still Walk-Up to Two FEMA Sites in Orange County to Get Shots

Any Floridian 40 years old and up is now eligible to get vaccinated in the Sunshine State. On Monday, this will be expanded to 16 years old and up.

Some 3,500 first dose appointments for residents 40 and up went quickly at the AdventHealth pop-up vaccine site at MCO.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is encouraging residents in the same age group to take advantage of other opportunities at two FEMA sites in the county.

Demings says the Valencia College West site will continue to offer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day.

“We do suggest that you arrive early at that site. Remember that no appointments are required for the FEMA sites.”

Demings says the FEMA vaccine site at the South Trail Branch of the Orange County Library system also expanded its hours from 9 am to 5 pm daily. 

And the Valencia College West vaccination site will remain open from 7 am until 7 pm, seven days a week through May 26.

He says free testing will also continue to be available at the Barnett Park site through the end of April except for this Sunday.

“I will say to you that this coming weekend, we will not be offering testing on Easter Sunday.”

Testing is available from 9 am until 5 pm daily at the site.

There are no prerequisites to get tested. 


