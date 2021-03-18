 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth Doctors Encourage Central Floridians to Seek Help for New or Worsening Mental Health Conditions

by (WMFE)

Photo: Emma Simpson

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

One in five COVID-19 survivors will develop a mental illness within 90 days of their diagnosis.

AdventHealth Psychiatrist Dr. Luis Allen says the number of patients seeking mental health care at his office during the pandemic has been unprecedented. 

Allen says he’s seen an increase in anxiety disorders, mood disorders like depression, and substance abuse disorders especially alcohol dependence.

“What I always recommend, the earlier the intervention, the shorter it will be. The further we look to seek that intervention, the longer that treatment will be later on.”

Allen says it’s important to monitor permanent changes to normal patterns of behavior to know when to talk to a doctor.

“If you’re noticing that there are changes with sleeping, eating habits and you’re just not functioning well despite the changes that you’re trying to make, then probably you should get an opinion.”

Allen says he expects this mental health crisis to continue even after the pandemic, as certain stressors are here to stay. 

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP