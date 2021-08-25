 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth Central Florida Reschedules Some Outpatient Procedures

by (WMFE)

Photo: Anton


AdventHealth Central Florida says it will resume some limited, outpatient procedures as new COVID-19 hospitalizations have leveled off.

AdventHealth Central Florida will remain at black status as inpatient numbers continue to be high with 1,680 people hospitalized with COVID at its hospitals in seven counties.

But some limited, outpatient procedures that don’t require an overnight stay will be rescheduled as the rate of new hospitalizations in the hospital system has plateaued. 

Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule procedures based on availability at outpatient centers. 

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says this rule change doesn’t mean AdventHealth is out of the woods yet when it comes to the number of very sick patients. 

Instead in a statement, Finkler says, “we understand the need in our community to handle some limited, urgent non-COVID outpatient procedures which address quality-of-life situations.”

Time-sensitive pediatric procedures continue to be conducted with the approval of the chief medical officer. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP