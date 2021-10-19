AAA warns Central Floridians to make holiday travel plans by Halloween as demand for vacations picks up

AAA is urging Central Floridians to make their plans now for travel over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

About 48 percent of Sunshine State residents book their flights by October 31st.

Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA says with vaccine confidence high, more Americans are planning on visiting family for at least three days over the holidays.

In a statement, Haas says, “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”

She also recommends considering travel insurance after hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled this month due to a pandemic-related worker shortage.

Of those surveyed, about 24% of Floridians are planning a beach vacation, 21% will head to Orlando’s Disney and Universal theme parks, and 14% will take a cruise.