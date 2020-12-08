AAA Warns Central Floridians to Stay Alert Near Drive Through Holiday Light Displays As More People Opt for Socially Distanced Celebrations

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



More families are viewing holiday lights from their cars this year in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says motorists and passengers should remain seated and buckled in at all times while viewing lights.

Jenkins also recommends designating a passenger photographer to document decorations in order to reduce distracted driving.

“Make sure your headlights are on especially if it’s dark out. Definitely don’t stop right in the middle of the street. I think that in some cases people have a tendency to do that when they see a house that they really like. Or that they think is beautiful. They really want to take it in.”

Jenkins says drivers should always be on the lookout for pedestrians and bikers around homes and other venues where there are lights.

“And they might not necessarily be looking for you. So it’s just so important if you’re driving somewhere to minimize distractions and keep a very close lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Jenkins says in general anyone behind the wheel should always pull over to the side of the road and come to a complete stop before taking pictures.

Best Foot Forward says on average in Central Florida, about 980 pedestrians are seriously injured and 90 people are killed just from crossing the street.

