A 15-week abortion ban is set for its first hearing in the Florida Senate

State senators on Wednesday will begin considering a proposal to ban some abortions in Florida. A similar bill in the House has already advanced through two hearings.

The measure, filed by Republican Senator Kelli Stargel of Lakeland, is on the Senate Health Policy Committee’s agenda. It states that a doctor may not terminate a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

The proposal mirrors a Mississippi abortion law under review by the U.S Supreme Court.

Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, says Florida voters are generally more liberal on reproductive rights than those in neighboring states like Georgia and Alabama.

“So, a 15-week ban may be the Florida GOP trying to strike a balance between catering to a pro-life base that expects to see action on abortion and recognizing that the median Florida voter may not want to see an absolute ban on abortion in the state,” she said.