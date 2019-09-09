 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


9/6/19: Hurricane Dorian, Its Aftermath And The Climate Crisis

by Staff (WJCT News)
High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday.

This week, Hurricane Dorian devastated the northern Bahamas and stalked Florida, which was spared a direct hit, for days.

We spent the full hour looking at the science behind the storm, its strength and speed, as well as the politics of climate change and the environment in the Sunshine State.

Our guests were:


