5/17/19: Florida Election Hacking; Movement To Restrict Abortions
This week we learned not one but two Florida counties had their voting databases hacked, but we didn’t learn which two.
Also, Alabama approved the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. What could it mean for abortion restriction efforts in Florida?
We looked at both issues extensively. Our guests were:
- Politico Reporter Marc Caputo
- State Representative Anna Eskamani (Democrat – District 47)
- State Senator Dennis Baxley (Republican – District 12)
