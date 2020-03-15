 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


3rd Death Confirmed in Florida as Coronavirus Spreads

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: CDC @cdc

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a third person has died in the state from an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

Health officials announced the latest fatality as the state banned most visitors from Florida nursing homes as the coronavirus has likely spread into the general population.


Gov. Ron DeSantis banned on Saturday nursing homes from accepting visitors for 30 days except when a patient is near death.

The latest victim’s infection had no known link to travel. The state’s number of infections passed 60 on Saturday. The state also announced that low-income students will still get free and reduced-cost meals while schools are closed.


